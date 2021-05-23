Log in
Chinese regulators warn metal firms to maintain good market order

05/23/2021 | 10:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee monitors molten iron being poured into a container at a steel plant in Hefei

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulators warned industrial metal companies to maintain "normal market order" during talks on the significant gains in metals prices this year, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.

The NDRC, China's top economic planner, along with the industry ministry, the state-owned assets regulator, the State Administration of Market Regulation, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission held the talks on Sunday with major domestic commodity companies and urged them not to drive up prices, according to the statement.

The talks follow a statement from China's cabinet on Wednesday that the government would manage "unreasonable" price increases for copper, coal, steel, and iron ore. Those commodities, of which China is the world's biggest user, have surged this year on rising demand as lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have eased and government stimulus has boosted consumer spending globally.

"This round of price increases is the result of multiple factors, including international transmission but also have many aspects reflecting over-speculation," the NDRC said, adding that normal production and sales in the industry are disrupted.

The statement warned that companies "should not collude with each other to manipulate market prices ... hoard goods and drive up prices."

The regulators pledged they would monitor the commodity market and strengthen inspections for both futures and spot markets.

They will also crack down irregularities and malicious speculation.

Domestic industrial commodity prices plunged on Monday.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore futures dropped 9.5%, while steel rebar and hot-rolled coil dived 7% on the Shanghai exchange.

Copper and aluminium futures fell 2% and 4%, respectively.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
