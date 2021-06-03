Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Aluminum Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU's carbon border tariff to target steel, cement, power, Bloomberg News says

06/03/2021 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union plans to impose carbon emission costs on imports of goods including steel, cement and electricity, Bloomberg News reported late on Wednesday.

The European Commission is due to propose its carbon border tariff policy on July 14, a move designed to put EU firms on an equal footing with competitors in countries with weaker carbon policies than those of the bloc.

Citing a draft of the proposal, Bloomberg reported that the border levy would be applied in full from 2026, after a phase-in from 2023.

It would apply to steel, cement, fertilisers, aluminium and power, the report said. Importers would be required to buy digital certificates, with each one representing a tonne of carbon dioxide emissions embedded in their imported goods.

The price of the certificates will be linked to the cost of permits in the EU carbon market, and based on the average price of auctions of EU carbon permits each week.

The Commission declined to comment.

Each year, by the end of May, importers must report the amount of emissions embedded in the goods they imported into Europe in the previous year, plus the number of border levy certificates that they surrendered.

EU power plants and industrial facilities are required to buy permits from the EU carbon market to cover their emissions. The permit prices have soared to records this year and on Thursday was trading at 52 euros ($63.34) per tonne of CO2.

The Commission has said that countries whose climate policy ambitions match those of the EU may be able to dodge the border fee.

($1 = 0.8210 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Robin Emmott and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
All news about S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
05:14aMARKET CHATTER : EU Mulls Tax For Imported Goods With Embedded Carbon Emissions
MT
06/02Ransomware Scourge Continues as Essential Services Are Hit
DJ
06/02Copper dips on strong dollar and low Chinese demand
RE
06/02Assa Abloy to Buy MR Group's Portuguese Hardware Division
DJ
06/02AEI  : Issues New Shares to Options Holder, Defers Issuance of Further Shares
MT
06/02Assa Abloy to Buy Aluminum Hardware Supplier in Portugal
MT
06/02Peru's Castillo has copper tax deals in his sights; Chinese firms at risk
RE
06/01Copper eases on weak China demand, stronger dollar
RE
06/01SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL  : to Supply Aluminium Wheels for Ford Mustang..
MT
06/01NORSK HYDRO  : Completes Sale of Hydro Rolling to KPS
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Aluminum Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish