The discussion paper offers three options. One is to maintain the current position, a second is to introduce thresholds for warranted metal and a third option is to suspend Russian metal.

"Not taking action could result in market disorder...On the other hand, taking action would have impacts on market participants," the LME said in a notice, adding that it welcomes the views of market participants.

