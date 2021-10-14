Log in
London copper surpasses $10,000/T, set for best week since 2016

10/14/2021 | 11:36pm EDT
Oct 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices were on track for their biggest weekly gain in nearly five years on strong risk sentiment in the financial markets and as the metal surpassed a key psychological level.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $10,028 a tonne by 0312 GMT, up 7.1% on a weekly basis and on track for its strongest weekly rise since November 2016.

The metal surpassed $10,000 a tonne in late trading on Thursday, the first time it has done so since June 14.

U.S. stocks powered ahead overnight after data showed a fall in new claims for unemployment benefits, lower-than-expected factory gate price inflation and forecast-beating results for the four largest U.S. consumer banks.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health due to its widespread usage across industries.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2.8% to 73,840 yuan ($11,474.75) a tonne, up 6.6% on a weekly basis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cash copper on the LME was at a $147-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract <CMCU0-3>, the highest level since April 2012, indicating shortage of nearby supplies.

* LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $3,137.50 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium increased 1.7% to 23,860 yuan a tonne, ShFE zinc climbed 2.5% to 25,530 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin advanced 1.5% to 279,080 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares advanced, warmed by the embers of a strong day on Wall Street which also supported risk-friendly currencies and hurt the safe-haven yen, though worries about the Chinese economy capped gains.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM YY Sept

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total Sept

1230 US Retail Sales MM Sept

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Oct

($1 = 6.4350 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
