The Mexican government said Friday it is requesting an exemption from U.S. tariffs on bifacial solar panels after the Biden administration ended the panels' exclusion from safeguard tariffs.

Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai calling for the exemption, saying that the duties could result in the closure of factories and the loss of hundreds of specialized jobs, the Economy Ministry said in a release.

"This would go against the shared goals of protecting jobs in the region and promoting the transition to sustainable energy," the ministry said.

The White House in May said it was removing the exclusion from safeguard tariffs for bifacial panels, which are mostly used in utility-scale projects.

Earlier this week, Mexico and the U.S. reached agreement to prevent tariff evasion on steel and aluminum as the U.S. removed tariff-free status for products from Mexico made with steel and aluminum melted and poured outside of North America. The requirement will affect Mexican exports made with steel and aluminum from China.

Under the agreement, Mexico will require more information from its importers on the country of origin of steel products, the White House said Thursday. The administration also noted that Mexico has recently raised tariffs on steel from non-free trade agreement countries.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that under the agreement the melt and pour requirement won't apply to Brazilian steel processed in Mexico, as "we require steel, aluminum from Brazil, and we have very good relations with Brazil."

Mexico benefits from steel exports to the U.S. and Canada, which generates investment and employment, he said.

"We care a lot about maintaining the partnership with the U.S. and Canada," he added.

