Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Aluminum Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Real-time USA  -  12:17 2022-08-17 am EDT
153.99 PTS   +1.04%
08/16Shanghai zinc touches two-month high on supply concerns
RE
08/16Shanghai's most active aluminium contract rises 3%…
RE
08/16Norwegian electrochemical industry workers warn of strike escalation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

SHANGHAI'S MOST ACTIVE ALUMINIUM CONTRACT RISES 3%…

08/16/2022 | 10:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI'S MOST ACTIVE ALUMINIUM CONTRACT RISES 3%


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
08/16Shanghai zinc touches two-month high on supply concerns
RE
08/16Shanghai's most active aluminium contract rises 3%…
RE
08/16Norwegian electrochemical industry workers warn of strike escalation
RE
08/16London Metal Exchange suspends Russian nickel from UK warehouses
RE
08/15Korea Inc's foreign labour crunch puts older workers back in factories
RE
08/15Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
08/15Henan Zhongfu Flags $8.1 Million Impact From Power Shortage-Induced Production Halt
MT
08/15Aluminum Prices Set for Rally as European Energy Crisis Set to Imbalance Supply-Demand ..
MT
08/15Weak China data sparks industrial metals sell-off
RE
08/15Sinopec, PetroChina, Chalco, Two Others to Delist From NYSE Amid New US Auditing Rules
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Aluminum Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish