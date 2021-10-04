Shortages help aluminium towards 13-year highs

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices climbed towards
13-year highs on Monday, boosted by strong demand and large
shortages created by China imposing production curbs on
high-polluting industries such as smelting to cut power use and
emissions.
Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was
up 1.1% at $2,888 a tonne at 0955 GMT. Prices of the metal used
in the transport and packaging industries last month hit $3,000
a tonne, the highest since July 2008.
A widespread power shortage in China has raised concerns of
slower growth and demand as the government has focused on
limiting use by energy-intensive industries to lessen the impact
on households.
Aluminium smelters can account for up to 7% of China's
overall energy consumption, analysts say, and up to 40% of the
metal's production costs in China could be accounted for by
power.
"The aluminium story isn't over yet by any means,
consumption may be slowing in China, but the rest of the world
is still in deficit," a fund manager said.
DATA: China's import and export data later this week will be
closely watched for clues to growth and demand for base metals.
"Headwinds to China's demand have been pronounced
year-to-date over car production, construction activity and more
recently tight power markets," said BoA Securities analyst
Michael Widmer.
"The fundamental backdrop may remain subdued until auto,
property and power issues normalise, although this may not
happen until 2022."
INVENTORIES: Supported by low stocks, copper prices were up
1% at $9,225 a tonne.
In warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange,
stocks <CU-STX-SGH> at 43,525 tonnes are at their lowest since
June 2009, while inventories in LME registered warehouses
<MCUSTX-TOTAL>, at 216,725 tonnes, have fallen more than 10%
over the last month.
Falling stocks and large holdings of copper warrants have
reinforced worries about supplies on the LME market.
This has created a premium for the cash over the three-month
contract <MCU0-3>. The premium traded at $7 a tonne on Friday.
OTHER METALS: Zinc was up 1.3% at $3,022, lead
added 0.8% to $2,159, tin rose 0.7% to $34,095
and nickel gained 0.6% to $18,075.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Jan Harvey)