Active Energy Group PLC - London-based renewable energy developer focused on biofuels - Board formally resolves to place company into a members' voluntary liquidation and to cancel its admission to trading on AIM. MVL is subject to shareholder approval at its July 22 annual general meeting.

Current share price: 0.064 pence

12-month change: down 99%

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

