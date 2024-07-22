Active Energy Group PLC - London-based renewable energy developer focused on biofuels - Shareholders at a general meeting on Monday vote down four resolutions to de-list the company from AIM and place it into a members' voluntary liquidation. "The company's board intend to reflect on the result of the GM and the options available to the company and further announcements will be made in due course," Active Energy says. Its shares remain suspended from trading, having failed to file its accounts for 2023 by the end of June. "In the absence of an injection of funds, the company's audit for FY 2023 will not be completed," it warns, and its shares will be cancelled from AIM.

