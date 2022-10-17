Eni considering building third biorefinery in Italy

The feasibility study involves building three new plants for the production of hydrogenated biofuel, including a biogenic feedstock pre-treatment unit, an 'ecofining' plant dedicated to transforming raw materials of biological origin into biofuel and one for the production of hydrogen from methane gas.

The design of the three plants will be completed by 2023 and construction could take place by 2025, Eni said, adding the bio-refinery would occupy an industrial site currently home to fuel and lubricant production facilities.

The project "would maximise synergies from the infrastructure already available and secure the site's future as an employment and production hub," Eni said in a statement.

Eni produces 1.1 million tonnes of biofuels per year and aims to increase the share to 2 million by 2025 and to 6 million over the next decade.

Its other two biorefineries in Italy are based in Venice and the Sicilian town of Gela.

