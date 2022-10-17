Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Bio fuel Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX
Real-time USA  -  10:38 2022-10-17 am EDT
185.89 PTS   +0.31%
10/13Cloudy skies for Brazil sugar and ethanol as country heads back to polls
RE
10/12Exxon signs with top ammonia maker as its first client for decarbonization business
RE
10/11Palm oil's widening discount to soyoil to boost fourth quarter demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Eni considering building third biorefinery in Italy

10/17/2022 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese

MILAN (Reuters) -Energy group Eni is looking into the possibility of building a biorefinery at its industrial site in Livorno, central Italy, the company said on Monday.

The feasibility study involves building three new plants for the production of hydrogenated biofuel, including a biogenic feedstock pre-treatment unit, an 'ecofining' plant dedicated to transforming raw materials of biological origin into biofuel and one for the production of hydrogen from methane gas.

The design of the three plants will be completed by 2023 and construction could take place by 2025, Eni said, adding the bio-refinery would occupy an industrial site currently home to fuel and lubricant production facilities.

The project "would maximise synergies from the infrastructure already available and secure the site's future as an employment and production hub," Eni said in a statement.

Eni produces 1.1 million tonnes of biofuels per year and aims to increase the share to 2 million by 2025 and to 6 million over the next decade.

Its other two biorefineries in Italy are based in Venice and the Sicilian town of Gela.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX
10/13Cloudy skies for Brazil sugar and ethanol as country heads back to polls
RE
10/12Exxon signs with top ammonia maker as its first client for decarbonization business
RE
10/11Palm oil's widening discount to soyoil to boost fourth quarter demand
RE
10/11Palm oil's widening discount to soyoil to boost fourth quarter demand
RE
10/09Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
RE
10/07Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
RE
10/06TotalEnergies To Supply Biofuels To Singapore Customers In 2023
MT
10/06TotalEnergies to offer biofuels for ships in Singapore from next year
RE
10/05Brazil Industrial Production Declined 0.6% in August as Oil, Food Output Fall
DJ
10/05Cargill aims to boost ships' use of biofuel, methanol to cut emissions
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Bio fuel Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish