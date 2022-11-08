Advanced search
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:26 2022-11-08 pm EST
189.51 PTS   -0.56%
New Zealand increases fuel stockholding to improve resilience

11/08/2022 | 02:10pm EST
WELLINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it is increasing the amount of petrol, jet fuel and diesel that importers and wholesalers must hold and upping its own reserves of diesel in an effort to improve the country's ability to weather fuel shocks.

"We are improving New Zealand's fuel supply resilience with onshore fuel stocks obligations for the fuel sector as well as Government-procured diesel storage," said Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods in a statement.

She said fuel importers and wholesalers with bulk storage facilities will be required to hold minimum fuel levels equivalent to approximately 28, 24 and 21 days' worth of petrol, jet fuel and diesel, respectively.

The government will buy additional onshore storage of reserve diesel stocks of at least 70 million litres of diesel.

"The focus on diesel for additional stockholding reflects the importance of diesel for the operation of critical services, such as emergency services and deliveries of food and essential goods," Woods said.

The government also announced that the introduction of obligations for fuel wholesalers to include biofuels in their fuel supply will be pushed back to April 2024 from next year.

"This will allow wholesalers to get the necessary infrastructure in place, and to source high-quality feedstocks," said Woods. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler)


All news about S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX
11/07Exxon Mobil, Partners Report Hydrocarbon Discovery on Angola Block 15
MT
11/07Angola's ANPG reports ExxonMobil offshore hydrocarbon discovery
RE
11/04Growth Energy : EPA Extends RVO Proposal Deadline to Nov. 30 -- OPIS
DJ
11/04Asian Stock Markets Largely Gain, Hong Kong Surges on China Outlook
MT
11/04Nikkei 225 Down 1.7% on Fed Outlook, Stronger Yen
MT
11/02Suedzucker lifts profit forecast as price rises seen trumping higher costs
RE
10/23Palm oil prices seen ticking up as rains slash output and demand strengthens
RE
10/21Palm oil prices seen ticking up as rains slash output and demand strengthens
RE
10/19India to pitch for global biofuels alliance at G20 - oil minister
RE
10/17Eni considering building third biorefinery in Italy
RE
Chart S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX
S&P GSCI Bio fuel Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral