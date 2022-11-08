New Zealand increases fuel stockholding to improve resilience

WELLINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government
said on Wednesday it is increasing the amount of petrol, jet
fuel and diesel that importers and wholesalers must hold and
upping its own reserves of diesel in an effort to improve the
country's ability to weather fuel shocks.
"We are improving New Zealand's fuel supply resilience with
onshore fuel stocks obligations for the fuel sector as well as
Government-procured diesel storage," said Minister of Energy and
Resources Megan Woods in a statement.
She said fuel importers and wholesalers with bulk storage
facilities will be required to hold minimum fuel levels
equivalent to approximately 28, 24 and 21 days' worth of petrol,
jet fuel and diesel, respectively.
The government will buy additional onshore storage of
reserve diesel stocks of at least 70 million litres of diesel.
"The focus on diesel for additional stockholding reflects
the importance of diesel for the operation of critical services,
such as emergency services and deliveries of food and essential
goods," Woods said.
The government also announced that the introduction of
obligations for fuel wholesalers to include biofuels in their
fuel supply will be pushed back to April 2024 from next year.
"This will allow wholesalers to get the necessary
infrastructure in place, and to source high-quality feedstocks,"
said Woods.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler)