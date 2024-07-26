WARSZAWA (Reuters) - Hungary is seeking a solution to restore its oil supplies after Ukraine halted deliveries of the raw material from Russian group Lukoil, Gergely Gulyas, an aide to the Hungarian prime minister, said on Friday.

"One is that the Ukrainians admit that they cannot do this to two EU countries," he said. "Another is that the European Commission helps us, and the third is that we find a legal loophole that allows the oil to be transfered by someone not affected by the sanctions."

