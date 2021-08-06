Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  S&P GSCI Brent Crude Index
  News
  Summary
       

S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Oil steady, but set for big weekly loss on demand worries

08/06/2021 | 10:31am EDT
A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Friday, but on track for steep weekly declines on concerns over the impact on fuel demand from travel restrictions to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Brent crude oil futures were up 20 cents at $71.49 a barrel at 1427 GMT, set for their biggest weekly decline in over four months of over 6%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose four cents to $69.13, and were on track for their biggest weekly decline in nine months, also around 6%.

"The price action we see now is really a function of the macro picture," said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore bank OCBC. "The Delta variant is now really starting to hit home and you see risk aversion in many markets, not just oil."

Japan is poised to expand emergency restrictions to more prefectures, while China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, has imposed curbs in some cities and cancelled flights.

"At least 46 cities have advised against travelling and authorities have suspended flights and stopped public transport. This could impact oil demand as it comes towards the end of the summer travel season," ANZ said in a report.

Daily new COVID-19 cases in the United States have climbed to a six-month high.

However, oil prices gained support from rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

"OPEC+ supply hikes should still leave the market in deficit in 2021," Bank of America analysts said.

(Reporting by Dmitry ZhdannikovEditing by Mark Potter)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2021
