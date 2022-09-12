Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Class III Milk (USD)
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD)
Real-time USA  -  03:42 2022-09-09 pm EDT
160.80 PTS   +2.36%
05:37aMobile school offers hope to nomad children in Chad
RE
02:50aAustralian shares hit over 1-week high on miners boost
RE
12:28aChinese actor Evan Li detained on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes - CCTV
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Mobile school offers hope to nomad children in Chad

09/12/2022 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mobile school offers hope to nomad children in Chad

TOUKRA, Chad (Reuters) - In a makeshift open-air classroom, dozens of children sat squeezed together on a mat and watched as their teacher chalked simple sums on a blackboard - a rare chance of education for their nomadic community in Chad.

Around 7% of the central African nation's population of about 16 million are nomads, who move hundreds of kilometres from the south with their herds every year when seasonal rains turn the semi-arid central regions green with fresh pasture.

This way of life is centuries-old but incompatible with Chad's formal education system. According to the Copenhagen-based International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs, fewer than 1% of nomad boys and "virtually zero" nomad girls were registered for school as of 2018.

Teacher Leonard Gamaigue was inspired to set up a mobile school when he saw children playing at a nomad camp in Toukra, outside the Chadian capital N'Djamena, during normal school hours in 2019.

"When we started, we had practically nothing, not even a piece of chalk," the 28-year-old recalled, after a lesson in late August during which the kids had carefully jotted down answers in exercise books on their laps.

Nearly three years on, his school - which follows the community when they move on every two months or so - has 69 pupils of various ages and basic supplies thanks to donations.

"They had never been to school before, none of them ... today they can already write their name correctly, express themselves in French, do sums," Gamaigue said with pride.

The teacher has also received an education in nomadic ways, learning to conserve water more carefully, live off a milk-heavy diet, and get used to packing up and moving the school.

After their lesson finished, the children picked up the blackboard and placed it gently under a tree to protect it from the rain that had earlier flooded parts of their camp.

Severe seasonal floods are among the many challenges facing Chad, one of the poorest countries in the world, where one in every five children dies before their fifth birthday, according to the World Bank.

"We rejoice in the creation of this modest school for ... our children, who are making progress despite our difficult living conditions," said school parent and camp leader Ousmane Brahim.

"We nomads did not know the importance of schooling, but nowadays we are beginning to understand its importance for ourselves and for our country."

(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Mahamat Ramadane


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD)
05:37aMobile school offers hope to nomad children in Chad
RE
02:50aAustralian shares hit over 1-week high on miners boost
RE
12:28aChinese actor Evan Li detained on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes - CCTV
RE
09/11Newborn babies go hungry in Pakistan flood zone
RE
09/09Cubans juggle exchange rates, soaring prices as peso plunges to 30-year low
RE
09/09Germany's bakeries burnt by rising energy prices
RE
09/08Fonterra Shareholders' Fund Raises 2023 Forecast Earnings; Shares Rise 5%
MT
09/08Empty shelves and rising prices test Tunisians' patience
RE
09/07Carrefour unveils 30 euro shopping basket in Spain after government price cut proposal
RE
09/07Russian consumer prices drop for 9th week ahead of rate-setting meeting
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD)
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Class III Milk (USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral