S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD)
Real-time USA  -  03:33 2022-06-22 pm EDT
183.14 PTS   +1.09%
NZ's Fonterra expects to pay farmers higher prices for milk in 2022/23

06/22/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Fonterra logo is seen near the Fonterra Te Rapa plant near Hamilton

(Reuters) -New Zealand's Fonterra said on Thursday it expects to pay a higher price to farmers for milk supply next year due to a jump in dairy demand and a strong U.S. dollar.

The world's biggest diary exporter expects to pay between NZ$8.75 and NZ$10.25 ($5.49 and $6.43) per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) in the 2022-2023 financial year, up from a prior forecast of NZ$8.25 to NZ$9.75 per kgMS.

The move marks a reversal from its decision in May to cut the forecast for farmgate milk prices because of inflationary concerns and currency volatility.

Chief Executive Miles Hurrell said commodity prices have soared in response to strong continued demand for dairy, contributing to the higher price outlook.

He also noted that global interest rates and inflation have risen well above the company's earlier assumptions.

The diary firm also gave a profit forecast for the fiscal year ending 2023, saying it expects earnings per share of between 30 and 45 New Zealand cents. That is above the earnings outlook of 25 to 35 NZ cents per share for this year.

The fiscal 2023 forecast reflects an expected recovery in some of its key markets, along with favourable margins on ingredients, the company said.

Fonterra will also combine its Africa, Middle East, Europe, North Asia and Americas business with Asia Pacific into one consolidated unit.

($1 = 1.5934 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
11:52aReckitt Benckiser Group Faces Possible US DOJ Inquiry on Reported Sale of Infant Formul..
MT
06/21Britons switch to own-label and value ranges to fight inflation
RE
06/17Factbox-Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves
RE
06/17European Commission OKs Givaudan, Estavayer Lait, Bühler's Research, Development JV
MT
06/17Alpha Professional Holdings Projects Wider FY22 Net Loss
MT
06/14New Zealand Food Inflation Accelerates in May as Yogurt Prices Rise
MT
06/14Hochdorf Skips Optional Interest Payment for $126 Million Hybrid Bond
MT
06/10Tesco to Pay Milk Suppliers More Amid Soaring Farm Costs
MT
06/10Britain's Tesco raises price it pays milk suppliers again
RE
06/09India's Amul urges Modi to delay plastic straw ban, cites impact on dairy farmers -lett..
RE
