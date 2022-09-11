Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Class III Milk (USD)
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD)
Real-time USA  -  03:42 2022-09-09 pm EDT
160.80 PTS   +2.36%
07:56aNewborn babies go hungry in Pakistan flood zone
RE
09/09Cubans juggle exchange rates, soaring prices as peso plunges to 30-year low
RE
09/09Germany's bakeries burnt by rising energy prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Newborn babies go hungry in Pakistan flood zone

09/11/2022 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Ayesha Arbelo had labor pains as the floodwaters hit her village in Pakistan just over a week ago.

Her worried father rushed her to hospital, where she gave birth to her daughter Shehzadi by C-section.

The family are now sheltering at a camp, some 50 miles from her hometown of Mehar, in Pakistan's stricken Sindh province, with others whose homes are now under water. Ayesha's husband is in Punjab state for work.

"Sometimes we don't eat for two days and I've no milk to breastfeed my child." she says. "I'm sick and so is my baby. The hospital gave me medicine. God willing, she'll be all right now."

The United Nations Population Fund says 138,000 of the women displaced by Pakistan's floods are pregnant.

It's racing against time to help the 40,000 expecting to give birth this month - sending mobile teams and setting up temporary hospitals.

At the local clinic, Doctor Abdul Rauf examined Shehzadi.

"This child is suffering because of a lactation problem in the mother. The milk is not coming to the mother's breast because of her malnutrition. We get patients like her with these feeding problems for children under six months old. Also other illnesses are on the rise due to compromised nutrition."

Aid groups also fear children are particularly vulnerable to sickness as the waters recede.

Some 500 of the 1,400 people killed in the floods have been children, according to official figures.

Blocked roads, damaged buildings and collapsed bridges have severely hampered access to emergency medical support.


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD)
07:56aNewborn babies go hungry in Pakistan flood zone
RE
09/09Cubans juggle exchange rates, soaring prices as peso plunges to 30-year low
RE
09/09Germany's bakeries burnt by rising energy prices
RE
09/08Fonterra Shareholders' Fund Raises 2023 Forecast Earnings; Shares Rise 5%
MT
09/08Empty shelves and rising prices test Tunisians' patience
RE
09/07Carrefour unveils 30 euro shopping basket in Spain after government price cut proposal
RE
09/07Russian consumer prices drop for 9th week ahead of rate-setting meeting
RE
09/07Russian consumer prices drop for 9th week ahead of rate-setting meeting
RE
09/06NZ's Fonterra seeks higher margins with nutritional foods range
RE
09/02FURNACE TO FLOOD : world's hottest city under water
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD)
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Class III Milk (USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral