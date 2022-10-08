Thailand mourns children slain in massacre

STORY: Hundreds gathered in temples in northeast Thailand on Saturday (October 8), offering candles, toys and prayers to mark the lives of the mostly child victims of a gun and knife rampage that shocked the world.

Over 30 people died in Thursday's (October 6) attack when a former Bangkok police officer went on a rampage at a day care center in Uthai Sawan.

Including Daoreung Jamnongnid's two year old son, Pattarawat - nicknamed 'Captain' after a famous actor.

A toy dinosaur and a bottle of milk were placed on top of his coffin.

Police identified the attacker as Panya Khamrap, a former police sergeant who was facing trial on a drugs charge.

It was not clear if the gunman still used drugs, although policy say his autopsy found no evidence of drug use at the time of his death.

Authorities said after carrying out the massacre he returned home and shot his wife and child before turning his weapon on himself.

Police were seen questioning residents on Saturday near the home of the attacker. Shocked neighbors said he did not mingle much.

Phuwan Polyeam lived just opposite Panya.

She said she hid with her four children when she heard gunshots.

Adding she had to cover her son's mouth so he would be quiet as she was afraid they would be next.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Saturday that he was concerned about trauma in the community.

Thursday's attack was one of the world's worst recent child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer.