Nestlé claims to have developed a new patented technique with its R&D experts to obtain a higher yield from cocoa fruits by using all parts of the fruit inside the pod.



"This approach not only minimizes waste, but also helps farmers get more yield and value from their cocoa crops," the Swiss food giant says.



While chocolate production traditionally uses only cocoa beans, this new technique also allows other parts of the fruit (pulp, placenta, and pod shell) to be used as well.



These are collected in the form of a wet mass, which ferments naturally, then ground, roasted, and dried into flakes that can be used to make chocolate without compromising the taste.