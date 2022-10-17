Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Cocoa Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:44 2022-10-17 pm EDT
91.91 PTS   -1.56%
03:08aTrending : Kakao Data-Center Blaze Disrupts Operations, Hurts Investor Confidence
DJ
02:23aSouth Korea's top instant messenger faces outage
RE
10/16S.Korean shares fall on Wall Street weakness, Kakao slide
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Technology Shares Climb Amid Risk-On Session -- Tech Roundup

10/17/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Shares of technology companies climbed on economic optimism.

Kakao, South Korea's so-called everything app, dropped out of service over the weekend, spurring widespread disruption in life and business that exposed the vulnerabilities created should an ubiquitous tech giant be forced offline. Kakao's main services-messaging to ride hailing to mobile payments-suffered outages on Saturday, following a fire at a facility housing a large proportion of the company's data servers.

Not all of the company's offerings had been restored as of Monday.

Activist investor Starboard Value has a sizable stake in Splunk and plans to push the software maker to take action to boost its stock price, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Starboard's stake is just under 5%, the people said. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1754ET

Chart S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Cocoa Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish