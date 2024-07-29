NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Coffee trees in top grower Brazil are still healthy despite a long dry spell in the producing areas, which could lead to a good crop in 2025 once rains return, according to a survey of farmers published by U.S.-based Coffee Trading Academy (CTA).

The majority of farmers surveyed by CTA said the state of trees were "normal" or "better than normal." The academy said on Monday that it received answers from 424 farmers in Brazil late in June on some production issues, including the condition of the crops and crop care situation.

Most farmers expect this year's crop, which is around 80% harvested, to be around the same size as the last, which is a worse expectation than seen in the last survey in February.

The production of robusta coffee is expected to be around 11% smaller than last year, the survey indicated, as trees of that type of coffee seemed to have suffered more from the dry, hot weather that hurt bean formation.

Most farmers said as well that the size of bean is smaller this year. The survey indicated that beans size 17/18, the largest and most prized ones, will make up only 17% of the crop this year versus 25% last year.

As a result, farmers reported an increase of coffee to be qualified as very low grade to 23% from 13% last year.

That characteristic of the current Brazilian crop has been reported by analysts and farmers, and is leading to an increase in the price differential for larger beans.

Crop care seems to be adequate, with farmers reporting fertilizer use within normal standards, the CTA survey said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Marguerita Choy)