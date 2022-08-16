Traders seek to recertify large volume of arabica coffee at ICE

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Coffee traders are trying to
have thousands of bags of arabica coffee that once were part of
the certified stocks at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) graded
again and recertified so they can return to ICE's stocks,
according to traders and analysts.
The so-called recertification process is unusual,
particularly with such a large volume of nearly 270,000 60-kg
bags.
While it is not illegal, market participants say the process
raises questions about the quality of the certified stocks,
because recertified coffee, if regraded and approved, will enter
ICE warehouses as if it were new coffee and not years old
product.
Generally, when traders take coffee out of certified stocks,
they intend to sell it to roasters. In this case, they would
sell it back to ICE and make a profit since the recertification
erases penalties that are applied as coffee ages in warehouses.
The older the coffee, the larger the discount.
The risk for the traders who want to regrade the coffee is
if a large part of the coffee fails grading.
Certified stocks have been falling quickly this year, as
market participants bought those bags, because they are cheaper
than lots in the spot market. ICE stocks currently stand at
about 570,000 bags, their lowest since June 1999.
However, beginning Aug. 8, daily ICE reports started to show
thousands of bags of coffee waiting to be graded to enter ICE
stocks in Antwerp. On Tuesday, 263,259 bags were pending
grading.
Later on Tuesday, ICE said in a report that the first 30,720
bags were graded from the large pending volume, and 18,560
passed.
Soft commodities expert Judith Ganes from J.Ganes Consulting
said the bags are of Brazilian origin and were delivered to ICE
between November 2020 and May 2021.
By her calculation, they have age-related penalties ranging
from 4.25 cents to 7.25 cents per pound. That is how much a
trader could gain per pound if the coffee returned to ICE is
priced at current market value.
ICE does not say in its reports if volumes pending grading
have previously been certified or not. The exchange did not
respond to a request for comment.
Ganes, as well as other market participants, say they are
sure that this is a recertification case, because
recently-harvested coffee is currently being offered in the
physical market at large premiums to futures due to supply
tightness.
So, it would not make sense for someone to buy coffee in the
market to deliver to the exchange.
"They (traders) probably got that coffee out of ICE stocks
to sell it in the market, but in the end didn't find enough
buyers, so they are trying to return it to the exchange," said
an executive at a large coffee importer in the United States.
