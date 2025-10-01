BHP announces plans to invest over A$840m (c. €475m) in a series of growth projects at its major Olympic Dam site to strengthen the foundations of mining productivity in the far north of South Australia.



Together, these projects will improve efficiency and support future growth options for South Australia's copper province, reinforcing the state's role as a global supplier.



BHP is the world's largest copper producer, and we plan to increase our copper base from 1.7 million tons to around 2.5 million tons per year, the mining company said.



To achieve this scale, significant copper growth is needed, and South Australia's copper province is already performing strongly, consistently delivering more than 300,000 tons per year over the past three years, he added.