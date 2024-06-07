CHILE'S CODELCO COPPER OUTPUT DOWN 6.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 95,100 T IN APRIL- COCHILCO
S&P GSCI Copper Index 2
Index
|Real-time USA 03:42:11 2024-06-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|687.9 PTS
|-3.81%
|-2.83%
|+13.80%
|May. 24
|Materials Decline as Copper Slide Continues - Materials Roundup
|DJ
|May. 24
|Peru minister asks central bank chief to be 'more proactive' in easing rates
|RE
RBC Capital Markets Expects 'Seasonally Weak' Q1 For Base Metal Equities
