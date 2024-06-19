BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday, supported by supply worries and a soft U.S. dollar, although gains were capped by concerns about demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.5% to $9,719 per metric ton by 0206 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was 0.2% higher at 78,680 yuan ($10,843.74) a ton.

Anglo American's copper output at its Los Bronces mine in Chile is expected to fall nearly a third from average historical levels next year as the miner pauses a processing plant for maintenance, the company's Chile head said on Tuesday.

Shortages of mined copper have been a reason for a price rally this year. The record high prices have dampened copper consumption in China. And, this week's disappointing economic data has added to the demand concerns.

A fall in China's spot demand triggered rare large-scale exports, pushing LME stockpiles higher, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Copper stocks on LME warehouses rose to the highest since January on Monday.

The dollar steadied on Wednesday, nursing losses after soft U.S. retail sales data reinforced bets of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts.

A softer dollar makes it cheaper to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Most other metals ticked up. LME nickel added 0.1% to $17,310 a ton, aluminium climbed 0.6% to $2,502.50, zinc advanced 0.8% to $2,859.50 and lead rose 1.7% to $2,229, while tin dipped 0.1% to $32,110.

SHFE aluminium increased 0.7% to 20,515 yuan, zinc gained 1.2% to 23,745 yuan, and tin moved 0.2% higher to 267,890 yuan, lead was up 2.5% at 19,365 yuan, nickel declined 1.1% to 134,130 yuan a ton,

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 7.2558 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Colleen Howe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)