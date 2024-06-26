NEW DELHI, June 26 (Reuters) - Copper futures eased on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar and weak demand outlook in top consumer China weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% at $9,533 per metric ton as of 0220 GMT.

The dollar was firm on Wednesday and trading on the precipice of the 160-yen barrier as investors turned cautious and counted down to the release of U.S. price data at the end of the week.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.5% at 77,630 yuan ($10,684.60) a ton.

"The red metal has been under pressure in recent days following weak economic data," ANZ Research said in a note.

"The global outlook for manufacturing remains poor after flash PMIs in Europe and the US. This has been compounded by rising inventories for metals such as aluminium, copper and nickel."

LME aluminium was 0.2% lower at $2,490 a ton, nickel edged up 0.3% to $17,210, zinc slipped 0.1% to $2,868, lead eased 0.1% to $2,207, and tin fell 1.4% at $31,805.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.8% to 20,195 yuan a ton, nickel fell 0.5% to 134,220 yuan, lead was up 1.4% to 19,125 yuan while zinc was down 0.04% to 23,690 yuan and tin slumped 3.5% to 263,320 yuan.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 France Unemp Class-A SA May 1400 US New Home Sales-Units May ($1 = 7.2656 Chinese yuan)