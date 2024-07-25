BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - London copper fell further on Thursday to trade below the $9,000 per-metric-ton level for the first time since early April, as concerns about demand in top consumer China weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.9% to $8,933.50 per ton by 0242 GMT, marking the ninth straight session of decline and the lowest level since April 3.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.5% to 72,970 yuan ($10,046.67) a ton, also a three-and-half month low.

The sell-off was sparked by fears about China demand after a key political gathering last week did not announce any specific measures to boost the economy and revive the property sector.

Physical demand for the metal used in power and construction remained weak amid high inventories.

LME lead slid 0.6% to $2,032.50 a ton, zinc moved 1.5% lower to $2,644.50, tin slipped 1.7% to $29,280, nickel ticked 1.2% lower to $15,640, and aluminum shed 0.7% at $2,285.50.

SHFE aluminum was down 1.2% to 19,085 yuan a ton, nickel tumbled 3.1% to 124,410 yuan, lead dropped 1.4% to 18,710 yuan, tin moved down 0.8% to 245,730 yuan and zinc declined 1.8% to 22,530 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 7.2631 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)