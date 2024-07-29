S&amp;P GSCI Copper Index 2 Stock S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
S&P GSCI Copper Index 2

Market Closed - USA 07:27:10 2024-07-29 am EDT
638.42 PTS -0.76% -1.93% +5.63%
01:18pm Copper loses ground on weak Chinese demand, high stocks RE
11:03am Altona Rare Earths to Purchase 85% Stake in Sesana Project in Botswana MT
Latest news about S&P GSCI Copper Index 2

UNION HEAD AT CHILE'S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE URGES WORK… RE
Whirlpool's India unit beats Q1 profit estimate on strong demand RE
Copper slides as investors assess demand outlook RE
Pan Asia Metals Enters Exclusive Due Diligence for Chilean Copper Project MT
TechGen Metals Hits High-Grade Copper, Gold at Western Australia's Blue Devil Project MT
Lion Selection Group Ups Stake in Copper-Gold Explorer MT
Alderan Resources to Start Drilling at Utah Project MT
Copper trades in tight range as investors assess economic outlook RE
Euro Sun Mining Applies for a "Strategic Project" Designation under the Critical Raw Materials Act MT
Generation Mining Limited Provides Update on 2024 Summer Exploration Program CI
First Quantum Brief: Deutsche Bank On Cobre Panama Notes "Significant uncertainty over if, when and how the mine could restart" MT
Euro Sun Mining Applies for "Strategic Project" Designation under Critical Raw Materials Act MT
Copper set for third weekly decline on Chinese demand woes RE
Australia Blocks Rio Tinto Unit From Uranium Mine DJ
TSX futures gain; US inflation data in focus RE
PXP Energy's Core Net Income Drops in Q2 MT
E79 Gold Mines' Sampling Program at Northern Territory Project Returns High-Grade Gold, Copper Values; Shares Up 41% MT
Imperial Metals Up 1.9% as Q2 Copper and Gold Production Rises QoQ MT
Teck Resources Brief: B.Riley Says Due to slightly lower grade expectations in 2H 2024, management lowered its FY24 guidance for copper and molybdenum production and raised copper unit cost guidance MT
Anglo American Swings to Net Loss on $1.6 Billion Impairment -- Commodities Roundup DJ
MMG's Copper, Molybdenum Production Fall MT
Cascadia Minerals Ltd. Announces Prospecting Results from the Phase 1 Exploration Program At the Catch Property in Yukon CI
Collective Metals Inc. Completes Phase 1 Exploration Program at the Princeton Copper Project CI
