SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Copper production from Chile's state-run miner Codelco, the world's largest producer of the metal, dropped 6.1% in April compared to the same month last year to total 95,100 metric tons, data from copper commission Cochilco showed on Friday.

Copper output also fell during the month at Chile's Escondida mine, though it edged up 1.9% in Collahuasi mine. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)