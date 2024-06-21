June 21 (Reuters) - Copper futures dropped on Friday on a stronger dollar, although the London contract was poised for its first weekly gain in five as physical demand picked up after prices slumped to a two-month low.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $9,811.50 per metric ton, as of 0349 GMT. Still, the contract has gained 0.8% on a weekly basis, and was on track to snap a fourth straight weekly loss.

The U.S. dollar pushed to a fresh eight-week top above 159 yen and clung close to a five-week peak to sterling, with the Federal Reserve's patient approach to cutting interest rates contrasting with more dovish stances elsewhere.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Earlier in the week, LME copper hit $9,551 a ton, the lowest in two months, as persistently high stockpiles raised worries that demand for the metal was weak.

The drop in copper prices, however, encouraged more physical purchases this week, and in turn, provided a support around $9,500-$9,600 a ton, brokers said.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged 0.1% higher to 79,540 yuan ($10,954.56) a ton.

LME aluminium was nearly flat at $2,522.50 a ton, nickel fell 0.3% to $13,730, zinc declined 0.3% to $2,865, lead shed 0.5% to $2,205, and tin was flat at $33,086.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.2% to 20,505 yuan a ton, nickel dipped 0.2% to 134,900 yuan, lead dropped 1.5% to 18,760 yuan while zinc rose 0.2% to 23,860 yuan and tin jumped 0.9% to 273,490 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales May

0645 France Business Climate Mfg, Overall June

0715 France HCOB Mfg, Services, Comp PMI June

0730 Germany HCOB Mfg, Services, Comp PMI June

0800 Euro zone HCOB Mfg, Services, Comp PMI June

0830 UK Flash Mfg, Services, Comp PMI June

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Svs, Comp PMI June

1400 US Existing Home Sales May

1430 US EIA-Nat Gas Chg Bcf weekly

1430 US Nat Gas-EIA Implied Flow weekly

($1 = 7.2609 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)