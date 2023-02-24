Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Copper Index 2
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
Real-time USA  -  07:12:40 2023-02-24 am EST
625.21 PTS   -0.92%
07:02aPolish Leopard tanks are already in Ukraine, defence minister says
RE
02/23Copper edges up on supply disruptions in Panama
RE
02/23Western Europe should supply weapons to Ukraine faster, Poland and Denmark say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Polish Leopard tanks are already in Ukraine, defence minister says

02/24/2023 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden visits Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the country's president and its defence minister told a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday.

Officials did not give details on the number of tanks delivered to Kyiv at this stage, but Poland has earlier pledged that a company of Leopard tanks would be handed to Ukraine as part of coalition building.

"The prime minister couldn't be here, he went to Kyiv to bring Leopard tanks which are the first batch delivered to Ukraine," President Andrzej Duda said in his opening remarks at the meeting in Warsaw.

Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later said the tanks have already reached Ukraine.

Warsaw's commitment has been instrumental in convincing European allies to donate heavy gear to Ukraine, including tanks, a move opposed by several capitals, including Berlin, until recently.

The first delivery comes less than a month after Poland said it aimed to get training time on Leopard 2 tanks down to five weeks for Ukrainian soldiers.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
07:02aPolish Leopard tanks are already in Ukraine, defence minister says
RE
02/23Copper edges up on supply disruptions in Panama
RE
02/23Western Europe should supply weapons to Ukraine faster, Poland and Denmark say
RE
02/23TSX futures inch higher on gains in oil as rate hike worries linger
RE
02/23First Quantum Suspends Ore Processing in Panama
DJ
02/23First Quantum Subsidiary Suspends Ore Processing Ops at Cobre Panama; To Begin Partial ..
MT
02/23Franco-Nevada Brief: Updated on the Suspension of Ore Processing at ..
MT
02/23First Quantum suspends ore processing at disputed Panama mine
RE
02/23First Quantum Brief: Announcing Suspension of Ore Processing Operati..
MT
02/23Russian man indicted in Poland for spying
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Copper Index 2 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral