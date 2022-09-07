Polish Senate appoints economist Tyrowicz as new rate-setter

WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Joanna Tyrowicz, a professor of economics at the University of Warsaw, was appointed by the Senate on Wednesday as a new member of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) to replace Rafal Sura, who resigned in July.

The priority of monetary policy should be lowering inflation and improving the communication of the central bank, Tyrowicz said on Tuesday, when she was recommended for the seat on the MPC by the Senate's Budget and Finance Committee. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Anna Koper; Editing by Alex Richardson)