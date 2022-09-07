Log in
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
2022-09-07
543.94 PTS   -0.76%
11:49aChile's central bank revises up inflation forecast, sees recovery in 2024
RE
09/05Indian shares rise as metal stocks gain; OPEC+ meeting eyed
RE
09/04Factbox-Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs
RE
Polish Senate appoints economist Tyrowicz as new rate-setter

09/07/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Joanna Tyrowicz, a professor of economics at the University of Warsaw, was appointed by the Senate on Wednesday as a new member of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) to replace Rafal Sura, who resigned in July.

The priority of monetary policy should be lowering inflation and improving the communication of the central bank, Tyrowicz said on Tuesday, when she was recommended for the seat on the MPC by the Senate's Budget and Finance Committee. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Anna Koper; Editing by Alex Richardson)


09/02Fancamp Exploration Acquires Securities Of KWG Resources
MT
09/01Fancamp Closes Sale of Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG
MT
09/01Stay or return home? Tough choice for Ukrainian refugees as school year starts
RE
08/26Forget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis
RE
08/26Analysis-Forget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis
RE
08/26Factbox-Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs
RE
08/18Poland's PGNiG in talks to get more gas from Norway through new Baltic Pipe
RE
