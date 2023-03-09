Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Copper Index 2
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
Real-time USA  -  11:59:00 2023-03-09 am EST
626.29 PTS   -0.78%
11:30aPolish central bank governor hopes to cut rates in fourth quarter 
RE
03/08London copper eases as dollar clings to 3-month high
RE
03/08First Quantum, Franco-Nevada Shares Climb After Draft Deal With Panama's Government
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Polish central bank governor hopes to cut rates in fourth quarter 

03/09/2023 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of the Polish Central Bank (NBP) is seen on their building in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - The National Bank of Poland could cut interest rates in the fourth quarter of 2023, Poland's central bank governor said on Thursday, adding that he expected inflation to fall into single digits around September.

While Adam Glapinski said he was still not officially closing a cycle of interest rate hikes that started in 2021 due to persistent inflation risks, market focus has been firmly on when the cost of credit could start to fall.

"I hope that it will be possible to cut rates in the final quarter (of this year), but this is my opinion," Adam Glapinski told a news conference.

On Wednesday, Poland's central bank slightly lowered its inflation forecasts for the coming three years, reinforcing expectations that interest rates will remain at current levels after it left them unchanged for a sixth consecutive month.

Glapinski said he expected inflation would peak in February at around 18.5% and would then fall to single digits at the turn of August and September.

"I'm assuming it will be a little over 7% in November and with what I'm hoping for in the international markets for commodity prices, we'll go down to between 6% and 7%," he said.

He added the drop in inflation would be accompanied by a slowdown in growth, but that he did not expect a recession in Poland.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Koper, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Alan Charlish; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
11:30aPolish central bank governor hopes to cut rates in fourth quarter 
RE
03/08London copper eases as dollar clings to 3-month high
RE
03/08First Quantum, Franco-Nevada Shares Climb After Draft Deal With Panama's Government
DJ
03/08Franco-Nevada Also Providing Update on Draft Cobre Panama Concession Agreement
MT
03/08Franco-Nevada Brief: Also Providing Update on Draft Cobre Panama Con..
MT
03/08First Quantum Says Finalized Draft Concession Agreement With Government of Panama on Fu..
MT
03/08First Quantum Brief: Says Finalized Draft Concession Agreement With ..
MT
03/08Poland's central bank keeps rates on hold, as expected
RE
03/06Poland's PKN will demand compensation after Russia stopped oil deliveries, says CEO
RE
03/06Most base metals fall on modest Chinese growth target
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Copper Index 2 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral