S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
Real-time USA  -  11:14:05 2023-02-09 am EST
634.61 PTS   +0.78%
Too early to talk about rate cuts, says Poland's Glapinski

02/09/2023 | 10:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: Poland's central bank governor-designate Glapinski speaks during a hearing at a parliamentary panel at the Parliament in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland should start slowing sharply after the first quarter and could fall to an annual rate of 6% by December, but it is still too early to talk about rate cuts, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday.

He spoke a day after the National Bank of Poland left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75%, as expected, remaining in wait-and-see mode as it assesses the damage to the economy caused by the war in Ukraine.

"We view the current level (of rates) as appropriate," Glapinski said, adding the bank would be closely watching inflation data for January and February.

"We do not believe inflation is under control... It is too early to discuss rate cuts."

Inflation in Poland stood at an annual rate of 16.6% in December and the central bank expects it to rise further in the first quarter before it starts falling.

"I personally expect that in December... inflation may be 6%," Glapinski said.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
