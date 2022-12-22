Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Copper Index 2
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
Real-time USA  -  11:42 2022-12-22 am EST
588.95 PTS   -1.01%
11:28aZelenskiy met Polish president on return from Washington
RE
12/21Off-budget spending stirs doubts about Poland's finances
RE
12/20First Quantum shares fall after Panama halts copper mining operations
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Zelenskiy met Polish president on return from Washington

12/22/2022 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish President Andrzej Duda meet after Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda for nearly two hours of talks during his trip home from the United States.

"We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app after meeting Duda in Rzeszow, south-eastern Poland.

"We also discussed strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations and interactions at the international level in 2023."

While the United States is strategically Kyiv's most important ally, Poland is Ukraine's neighbour and the two countries have deep historical ties.

Video footage showed Duda and Zelenskiy embracing warmly after Zelenskiy's plane was greeted by Polish officials.

"They talked for a long time, almost two hours. First of all, about President Zelenskiy's visit to the United States and the importance of the visit for support for Ukraine, but also about bilateral relations between Poland and Ukraine," Pawel Szrot, Duda's top aide said.

Another official from Duda's chancellery, Jakub Kumoch, told private broadcaster TVN24 that Poland was informed about Zelenskiy's trip from the outset and helped to organise it, but had to keep the information confidential for security reasons.

Zelenskiy addressed the U.S. Congress on Wednesday after his first trip outside Ukraine since the war started in February.

(Reporting by Dan Peleshchuk and Aleksandar Vasovic; Additional reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
11:28aZelenskiy met Polish president on return from Washington
RE
12/21Off-budget spending stirs doubts about Poland's finances
RE
12/20First Quantum shares fall after Panama halts copper mining operations
RE
12/20S&P Puts First Quantum Minerals On CreditWatch Negative on Risk of Operational Disrupti..
MT
12/19Panama orders First Quantum to halt copper mine operations
RE
12/19EU countries agree gas price cap to contain energy crisis
RE
12/19Polish PM says EU gas cap deal means end of Russian market manipulation
RE
12/19Cobre to Raise AU$5 Million in Share Placement
MT
12/16First Quantum Minerals Neutral Rating Maintained at Credit Suisse Despite Panama Disput..
MT
12/16First Quantum Minerals Downgraded at National Bank as Panama Orders the Shutdown of its..
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Copper Index 2 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish