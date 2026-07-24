"Since mid-July, Brent prices have climbed by nearly $20. That figure masks an even starker reality: refining margins on European diesel (measuring the price gap between crude and the refined product) have risen even faster, jumping from $37 to nearly $65, a record high. These margins reflect the process of 'cracking' crude molecules into smaller molecules, in this case diesel," notes Lazard Freres Gestion (a French subsidiary specializing in asset management and private banking within the international banking group Lazard).

Several factors explain this surge that is sharper than that of the raw material itself:



- the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is, of course, constraining refined products coming from the Gulf,



- half of Russia's capacity is now out of service,



- Chinese production running at a very low pace (-18% year-on-year according to Morgan Stanley),



- the diversion of US exports toward Brazil rather than Europe,



- tighter supply of US crude drawn from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR),



- and finally the start of the period for refilling German heating oil tanks from an abnormally low level.





Direct threat to purchasing power and European growth



This situation is weighing heavily on the real economy. According to Lazard Freres Gestion's analysis, "the cost actually borne by households and transport operators is the price of fuel at the pump, not Brent. The main risk for the European economy would be a further rise in crude combined with refining margins that remain at a high level. In this context, final fuel prices could reach a level above that of April."



According to the asset manager, this scenario would have two consequences:



- first, a stronger impact on the energy component of inflation indices, at a time when central banks remain highly attentive to second-round effects.



- and second, a downward adjustment in physical demand due to a pullback in industrial activity, transport, freight and consumption.



To avoid this scenario, restoring refining capacity is therefore essential. While certain technical factors may normalize in the coming months regardless of the geopolitical backdrop, visibility on refining availability in the Gulf and in Russia has deteriorated.