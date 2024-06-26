Shares of energy companies declined amid nerves ahead of inflation data.

BP shares fell after reports that the British oil major's supervisors played down workers' concerns about an Ohio refinery spiraling into chaos, missing multiple opportunities to prevent a September 2022 explosion that killed two brothers, federal investigators found in a new report this week.

The Energy Information Administration reported U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended June 21.

