May 31, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

New Zealand's Biggest Energy User Commits to Long Term

Rio Tinto announced new 20-year power supply deals that will keep Tiwai Point aluminum smelter operational long term, giving the hungriest energy consumer in New Zealand a new lease on life.

Saudi Arabia Aims to Raise Up to $12 Billion in Aramco Stock Sale

A sale of shares in the world's most valuable oil company is expected in coming days and weeks, following a Wall Street Journal report that the kingdom planned a large fundraising.

Oil prices sink as wider market selloff continues and data show rise in fuel stocks

Oil futures fell Thursday, feeling pressure as equities and other assets perceived as risky extended a selloff and government data showed an unexpected rise in fuel inventories.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Fall More Than Expected

Oil stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels - a greater decline than was expected.

Big Oil Companies Will Just Keep Getting Bigger

ConocoPhillips is the latest to bulk up as investors pay up for size.

Oil prices could turn volatile if OPEC+ fails to extend production cuts this weekend

OPEC+ members have incentive to avoid drama this weekend when they decide whether to extend production cuts.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Settle Lower

Natural gas futures fell after a double-edged EIA inventory report for last week.

A New Way to Make Solar Panels Cheaper Outside China

The biggest investor in U.S. solar manufacturing is embracing a new technology that reduces the cost of producing the panels.

Brookfield in Talks for $6.59 Billion Deal for France's Neoen

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to acquire France's Neoen in a deal that values the renewable-power producer's equity at $6.59 billion.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on natural gas storage, AltaGas and partner Vopak, Subsea 7, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-24 0015ET