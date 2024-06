Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as weak economic data generated demand for defensive sectors.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund was more or less flat for the week, while some cyclical sectors, such as energy stocks, have fallen sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-24 1733ET