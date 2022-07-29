Log in
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX
Real-time USA  -  06:04 2022-07-29 am EDT
1034.35 PTS   +0.42%
05:36aBritain's High Court rules against Venezuela's Maduro in latest gold battle
RE
05:19aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Apple, Amazon -2-
DJ
03:41aIvory Coast Discovers New Oil, Gas Reserves
DJ
Britain's High Court rules against Venezuela's Maduro in latest gold battle

07/29/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Venezuela's President Maduro meets with Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, in Caracas

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's High Court rejected Nicolas Maduro's latest efforts on Friday to get control of more than $1 billion of Venezuela's gold reserves stored in the Bank of England's underground vaults in London.

The court ruled that judgements by the Maduro-backed Venezuelan Supreme Court that the gold should be moved from London should be disregarded.

It marked the latest victory for Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has won a series of legal clashes over the gold after the UK government recognised him rather than Maduro as the Latin American country's president.

"I have.. concluded that the Guaidó Board succeeds: that the STJ (Venezuelan supreme court) judgments are not capable of being recognised," The judge in the case said.

Lawyers for the Maduro-backed Venezuelan Central Bank said the bank was considering an appeal.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
Chart S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Gold Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish