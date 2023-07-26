(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Campari NV on Wednesday approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, which closed with a net profit of EUR217.6 million, up from EUR199.5 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was EUR234.6 million, up from EUR220.6 million.

Gross margin was EUR872.3 million-equivalent to nearly 60% of sales-from EUR766.5 million in H1 2022 and up 14% in value terms. Gross margin was up organically by 13 percent, with margin dilution of minus 50 basis points.

"Organic dilution reflected high inflation on material cost, only partly mitigated by strong price increases. In the second quarter, the margin declined organically by 100 basis points due to expected inflation on the cost of materials, particularly glass, which more than proportionally impacted the aperitif portfolio at their seasonal peak," the company note reads.

Group sales were EUR1.45 billion, up from EUR1.25 billion a year earlier in the same period.

Adjusted Ebitda was EUR411.1 million, up 16 percent in value from EUR330.9 million and corresponding to 28 percent of sales.

Ebit and Ebitda stood at EUR343.7 million-from EUR288.9 million in H1 2022-and EUR395.0 million from EUR330.9 million in the same period 2022, respectively.

Net debt as of June 30, 2023 was EUR1.82 billion, up EUR268.0 million from December 31, 2022.

Campari on Wednesday trades in the red by 5.6 percent at EUR12.04 per share.

