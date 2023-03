STORY: Footage shot by eyewitness Andrea Erazo Ordóñez showed products falling from a shelf or toppled over as panicked customers ran out of the store.

The initial quake was followed by two weaker aftershocks in the following hour, according to the Geophysics Institute of Ecuador.

Peruvian authorities said the quake was also felt in the country's northern region, but there were no immediate reports of harm to people or structures.