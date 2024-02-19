Conroy Gold & Natural Resources PLC - Ireland and Finland-focused gold exploration and development company - Last week Wednesday, says finds 3.2 grammes of gold per tonne at the Derryhennet section of its Clay Lake gold target in the Longford-Down Massif in Ireland. The gold find is inside a 31.0 metres gold zone intersection. "The step-out drilling programme has confirmed good continuity of the gold Stockwork zone at Derryhennet which now stands at over 400 metres in length and is still open. The continued encountering in this programme of wide gold intersections at relatively shallow depths further indicates the potential for high tonnage, overall gold content and mineability in this part of the Clay Lake gold target," the company says.

Current stock price: 12.05 pence per share, down 2.7% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 29%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

