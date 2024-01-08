(Alliance News) - Directa SIM Spa reported that it ended 2023 with 78,132 active accounts as of Dec. 31, up about 27 percent, while total client assets reached nearly EUR4.7 billion, marking an increase of about 35 percent.

With more than 16,000 new clients in twelve months, the company marked the largest increase in its history, coming close to 80,000 total.

Customer assets grew by a total of about EUR1.2 billion from EUR3.5 billion at the end of 2022, despite the fact that the divestment of assets with institutional customers during the summer period produced a drop in liquidity of about EUR250 million and in assets of more than EUR180 million compared to the beginning of the year.

Retail customer liquidity, while not remunerated, nevertheless grew by an additional EUR40 million during the year amid increasingly profitable offers of remunerated deposits with other intermediaries.

The total number of orders executed was just over 4 million, down slightly by 4.1 percent from 2022.

On the domestic "cash" markets, which account for more than 50 percent of Directa's operations, executions were more than 2.2 million, down slightly by 2.6 percent compared to the 2022 figure, while brokered volumes grew by 16 percent, touching the EUR30 billion mark in total, mainly due to increases that occurred on the bond segment, which more than doubled its countervalue, as the company explained in a note.

As far as futures trading is concerned, the trend was mixed: overall trades fell by 6.3 percent marking a sharp decline on domestic futures, partially offset by increases in trades on Eurex and Cme, both of which bucked the trend.

The company's president, Massimo Segre commented, "2023 was also a significant year for Directa: first and foremost, I would like to thank the clients who wanted to reward us with their trust, and then all the staff, at every level, for their commitment and professionalism."

On Friday, Directa SIM closed in the green by 2.3 percent at EUR 3.53 per share.

