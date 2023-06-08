(Alliance News) - FAE Technology Spa announced Thursday that it has completed functional work on the expansion of its plant in Vertova, in the province of Bergamo, with a total investment of about EUR2 million, most of which was for the implementation of production lines and technologies.

The company deployed a reuse strategy for a disused industrial area covering a covered area of more than 5,500 square meters, The investments, focused on elevating the technological content through the implementation of 4.0 and automation technologies and their continuous updating, also enabled the development of the site in a dimensional sense in order to increase its production capacity for FAE Technology.

"The investments made, consistent with what was declared at the IPO, fuel FAE Technology's growth strategy and are functional in the pursuit of the objectives of building customer loyalty and expanding the customer base as well as consolidating and increasing in the coming years the market share held in the sectors that represent the company's core business," the company explained.

Gianmarco Lanza, president and CEO of FAE Technology, said, "The expansion of the Vertova office represents another step in the dimensional development of FAE Technology. Proudly realizing what we declared at the IPO, we are investing important resources in Val Seriana, where we have our roots and where we can enhance the quality of know-how and the important work culture of this territory. Through the recovery of the site, we are committed to the redevelopment of an industrial area that we believe it is important to preserve for its historical-social value and to revive in order to generate a positive impact on the valley and its people. A goal in line with our being a benefit company, creating new employment and efficient use of energy resources."

Dario Ne, Operation Manager of FAE Technology, explained, "Investments in automation, digitization and 4.0 technologies allow us to make production processes faster and more flexible, so that we can adapt even faster to changes in the market and the demands of customers, to whom we offer full traceability of processes in the cloud. In this strategy, enhancing lean manufacturing refines quality control practices, implements standardized processes and further engages employees. All while increasing value production, maximizing competitiveness and contributing to company development."

FAE Technology's stock is unchanged at EUR1.97 per share.

