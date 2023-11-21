(Alliance News) - Energy Spa reported Tuesday that Elmagi Srl and Freman Holding Srl have respectively purchased 17,000 ordinary shares in the company.

Freman Holding bought them at an average unit price of EUR1.2165 for a total consideration of EUR20,680.5.

Elmagi bought them out at an average price of EUR1.2147 for a total consideration of EUR20,649.9.

Energy's stock closed down 7.1 percent at EUR1.63 per share.

