German EV charging points, power sales to jump by 2030 - BCG

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - The number of public
charging points needed by electric vehicles (EV) in Germany
could jump more than tenfold and the value of the market for
power sales could surge as much as 23% by 2030, researchers
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said on Wednesday.
Keen to cut emissions from transport by expanding the use of
EVs, policymakers in Europe's biggest economy launched a 3-
billion-euro ($3.61 billion) scheme last November to support
sales of EVs and related equipment.
Currently, there are some 35,000 charging points available
for EV users that seek public loading facilities in addition to
workplace or home charging, BCG noted in the Germany part of a
Europe-wide sector study.
Electricity sales for private and public EV charging needs
put together are currently worth 300-500 million euros per year.
But by 2030, the number of charging points could increase to
400,000 and annual sales values to 7 billion euros, said
Christian Wagener, one of the authors.
"A billion euros market is emerging, with attractive growth
opportunities," he said.
The report, "Winning the Battle in the EV Charging
Ecosystem," said owners of residences with private charging
boxes were taking advantage and driving the initial rollout of
EVs.
Later on, there would be a shift to more public charging as
car users' behaviour patterns change.
By 2030, some 40-50% of power would be supplied by public
chargers as opposed to one0third at the moment, BCG said.
Rather than making targeted visits to petrol stations, EV
users would combine opportunities for loading or topping up
power with shopping or leisure activities.
Oil majors could play a big role in the shift, with
conventional filling stations rethinking current offerings while
utility companies focus on digitising power flows and billing,
to try and secure their space in the new set-up.
