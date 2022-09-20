Ghana economy up 4.8% in second quarter, stats office says

ACCRA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy expanded 4.8%
year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, data from the
country's statistics service showed on Tuesday.
"The sharp decline we recorded in the last quarter has been
marginally reversed," government statistician Samuel Kobina
Annim said during a press conference. He said growth in fishing,
manufacturing and education services were the largest
contributors to the change.
The gold- and cocoa-producing nation in July said it would
seek IMF support as its balance-of-payments position
deteriorated.
The government has blamed its woes on a combination of
forces, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, as
well as U.S. and Chinese economic slumps.
(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen; Editing by
James Macharia Chege)