S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX
Real-time USA  -  06:51 2022-09-20 am EDT
976.83 PTS   -0.02%
06:38aGhana economy up 4.8% in second quarter, stats office says
RE
05:19aOdessa Minerals Expands Lyndon Project Area With Tenement Acquisition
MT
04:32aWhite Cliff Minerals Executes Land Access Deal for Hines Hill Rare Earth Project
MT
Ghana economy up 4.8% in second quarter, stats office says

09/20/2022 | 06:38am EDT
ACCRA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy expanded 4.8% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, data from the country's statistics service showed on Tuesday.

"The sharp decline we recorded in the last quarter has been marginally reversed," government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim said during a press conference. He said growth in fishing, manufacturing and education services were the largest contributors to the change.

The gold- and cocoa-producing nation in July said it would seek IMF support as its balance-of-payments position deteriorated.

The government has blamed its woes on a combination of forces, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, as well as U.S. and Chinese economic slumps.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen; Editing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
Chart S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Gold Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish