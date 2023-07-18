(Alliance News) - NVP Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed a contract worth EUR1.4 million with OBS - Olympic Broadcasting Services for the XXXIII Olympic Games to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

NVP, after the positive experience at the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021, will provide OBS with nearly 100 UHD broadcast cameras and 4 OB vans: specifically, there will be OB 4 and OB 6, OB 5 and the flagship of the fleet, OB 7, all ultra hi?tech mobile infrastructure capable of producing in native 4K HDR format and exceeding the strict quality and performance standards imposed by OBS.

The NVP OB vans will be deployed in different Olympic disciplines: OB 4 and OB 6, after following the equestrian disciplines in Tokyo, will be in charge of the Cross Country and Dressage and Jumping and Modern Pentathlon competitions, respectively, which will be held at the Palace of Versailles; OB 5 and OB 7, on the other hand, will be dedicated to Canoe Slalom and Canoe Sprint competitions. The choice of canoeing is also not random, as NVP has been following the European stages of the Canoe Slalom World Cup ? ICF.

Natalino Pintabona, president of NVP, said, "After the positive experience of Tokyo 2020, NVP has again been selected by the Olympic Committee with which the collaboration continues and strengthens. There will be as many as four directors that we will put at their disposal for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We are happy to once again work on major international projects and with such high-level partners as OBS."

Massimo Pintabona, CEO of NVP, explained, "After 100 years, the French capital will once again host the Olympics: athletes from all over the World will compete in the heart of Paris and NVP will be present with its fleet of OB vans pursuing different Olympic disciplines. We are once again confirming our leadership in delivering live broadcast productions of major international sporting events."

NVP's stock is up 4.4 percent at EUR3.36 per share.

