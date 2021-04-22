Log in
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX
PRESS RELEASE : KATEK SE announces price range for planned IPO

04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT
DGAP-News: KATEK SE / Key word(s): IPO 
KATEK SE announces price range for planned IPO 
2021-04-22 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF 
AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. 
 
KATEK SE announces price range for planned IPO 
- Total placement volume between 83 million euros and 103 million euros expected 
- Price range set at 21.00 euros to 26.00 euros per share 
- Offer period runs from April 22 to expected April 28, 2021 
- Initial listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) planned for May 4, 2021 
- Free float of approximately 29 to 33 percent targeted after the IPO 
- Details of the offering available in the approved and published securities prospectus 
Munich, April 22, 2021 - KATEK SE, KATEK for short, announces further details of its IPO: The initial listing on the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is planned for May 4, 2021. The offering period, during which purchase offers 
can be submitted, begins today on April 22, 2021 and is expected to end on April 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. for private 
investors and at 2:00 p.m. for institutional investors. 
The price range has been set at EUR 21.00 to EUR 26.00 per share. The final offer price per share and the placement 
volume will be determined in the course of a bookbuilding process and is expected to be set on April 28, 2021. The 
offer comprises 3,433,080 shares from a capital increase as well as a market over-allotment (greenshoe option) 
consisting of 514,962 shares from the holdings of the main shareholders. Assuming a full placement of all shares 
offered (including exercise of the greenshoe option), the placement volume is expected to be between 83 million euros 
and 103 million euros. Of this amount, KATEK will receive between 72 million euros and 89 million euros in gross issue 
proceeds. The net proceeds from the newly issued shares will be used in particular to continue the organic and 
inorganic growth strategy. 
KATEK significantly advances the "electronification of the world 
Global trends such as the rise of electric vehicles and the need for e-mobility charging stations, the increasing 
demand for solar energy and innovative healthcare solutions lead to a strongly growing need for innovative electronics 
partners for the German and European industry. The KATEK Group is one of the fastest growing electronics companies in 
Europe and aims to make a decisive contribution to the "electronification of the world". It offers software and 
hardware development, prototyping as well as manufacturing of high-quality electronics across the entire value chain. 
The KATEK Group's products and services are in particular demand in the high-growth markets of electromobility, 
renewable energies and medical technology. "We believe in electronics as the driver of the Smart New World - in cars, 
in medicine and in many other areas. Electronics is the pacemaker of innovation. We develop and manufacture these 
electronics," says CEO Rainer Koppitz. 
IPO to finance the strong growth of the company 
KATEK strives to expand its leading position as an end-to-end solution partner from concept through production to 
logistics and after-sales. Economies of scale paired with deep technology and software competencies as well as the 
focus on qualitatively demanding, know-how-intensive application areas and fast-growing industries are the reasons for 
the high competitiveness of the KATEK Group and act as organic and inorganic growth and profitability drivers. The 
planned IPO opens up new opportunities for the company to finance further organic and inorganic growth. In particular, 
strategic acquisitions have contributed significantly in the past to positioning KATEK among the market leaders in the 
European electronics industry. Management will continue this inorganic growth strategy and will give priority to 
acquiring companies that enable strengthening in growth markets. The fragmented market environment is exceptionally 
favorable for active consolidation. "Our electronics know-how can be found in numerous smart devices, applications or 
products for everyday life. This puts us in an excellent position to exploit the expected market potential and drive 
our profitable growth," says CEO Rainer Koppitz. 
The management with a shareholding of 4.5% will not sell any shares. The main shareholders PRIMEPULSE SE and grosso tec 
AG with a cumulative shareholding of 91.0% will sell shares exclusively to provide the over-allotment option. A free 
float of 29 to 33 percent is targeted. The Company, the management and the major shareholders have committed themselves 
to a holding period with regard to their shareholdings of at least 12 months, which can only be cancelled with the 
prior consent of Hauck & Aufhäuser. In addition to the international securities identification number (ISIN) 
DE000A2TSQH7, the shares of KATEK SE bear the securities identification number (WKN) A2TSQH and the stock exchange 
symbol KTEK. 
All details of the offering are explained in the securities prospectus, which was approved by the German Federal 
Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) yesterday, and which is available for download on the website of KATEK SE 
(www.katek-group.de) in the "Investor Relations" section. 
The offering consists of an initial public offering in the Federal Republic of Germany and a private placement to 
qualified investors in certain jurisdictions outside the Federal Republic of Germany and outside the United States of 
America pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). 
Hauck & Aufhäuser is supporting the IPO as Sole Global Coordinator and together with M.M.Warburg & CO as Joint 
Bookrunner. 
KATEK Investor Relations 
Investor Relations 
ir@katek-group.com 
+49 89 24881 4280 
KATEK press contact 
Startup Communication 
Christina Fischer-Friedrich 
cf@startup-communication.de 
+ 49 89 120 21 92 67 
About KATEK 
The KATEK Group is a leading European electronics company offering hardware and software development, prototyping and 
manufacturing, and related services in the market for high-end electronics and electronics services. The KATEK Group 
currently employs around 2,600 employees* in Germany and Eastern Europe. CEO is Rainer Koppitz and CFO is Dr. Johannes 
Fues. For more information about KATEK, please visit https://katek-group.de/ 
DISCLAIMER: 
This communication may not be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of 
America. This communication is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to in 
this communication have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and 
may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from registration. There will be no 
public offering of securities in the United States. 
In the United Kingdom, this communication is directed only at persons who (i) are qualified investors within the 
meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended from time to time) and any relevant implementing 
measures, and/or (ii) are outside the United Kingdom, and/or (iii) have professional experience in investment matters, 
who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" under Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets 
Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended from time to time) (the "Order"), or are persons falling within 
Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") or who fall within 
any other exemption of the Order (all persons under (i) through (iii) being collectively referred to as "Relevant 
Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons should not act in any way with regard to or in reliance on this 
announcement or any part of its contents. All investments and investment activities referred to in this announcement 
are available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. 
This publication constitutes an advertisement. 
This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The public 
offer in Germany is made exclusively by means of and on the basis of an approved and published securities prospectus. 
An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of KATEK SE should only be made on the basis of the 
securities prospectus. The securities prospectus was published after its approval by the German Federal Financial 
Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) and is available free of charge at 
KATEK SE, Promenadeplatz 12, 80333 Munich, Germany, and on the internet at https://katek-group.de/investor-relations/. 
In any European Economic Area member state, other than Germany, this communication is only addressed to and is only 
directed at "qualified investors" in that Member State within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. 
Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are identified by 
words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "intends," "has in 
mind," "targets" or their negative form or equivalent variations and comparable terminology. 
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, 
uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of utilization, performance or achievements 
of the Group or the industries in which it operates to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

