PRESS RELEASE : MeinAuto Group plans Initial -2-

04/21/2021 | 01:31am EDT
Germany will be made solely on the basis of a securities prospectus which is yet to be published. An investment 
decision regarding shares of the Company should only be made on the basis of such securities prospectus. The securities 
prospectus will be published promptly upon approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( 
Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin)) and will be available free of charge on the website of 
MeinAuto Group AG www.meinauto-group.com under the investor relations section. 
This release may in the United Kingdom only be distributed to, and is only directed at, persons who are "qualified 
investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of 
the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of 
the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) persons 
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all 
such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This release is directed only at Relevant Persons and 
must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity in 
shares of the Company is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. 
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, 
assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a 
promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could 
cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and 
neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this 
release or the underlying assumptions. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking 
statements. Moreover, it should be noted that all forward looking statements only speak as of the date of this release 
and that neither the Company nor Barclays Bank Ireland Plc, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Jefferies, UniCredit Bank AG 
(together, the "Underwriters") assume any obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking 
statement or to conform any such statement to actual events or developments. 
The information contained in this release is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. 
No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this release or its accuracy, 
fairness or completeness. 
Each of the Company and the Underwriters and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligation or 
undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this release, whether as a result of 
new information, future developments or otherwise. 
Certain sources of market data included in this release were prepared before the renewed outbreak of the COVID-19 
pandemic and have not been updated for the potential effects of the ensuing developments. The Company and the 
Underwriters are not able to determine whether the third parties who have prepared such sources will revise their 
estimates and projections due to the potential further impact of COVID-19 on future market developments. 
The Underwriters are acting exclusively for the Company and the selling shareholder and no-one else in connection with 
the planned offering of shares of the Company (the "Offering"). They will not regard any other person as their 
respective clients in relation to the Offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company and the 
selling shareholder for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the 
Offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein. 
The date of the admission to trading of the Companies shares on the regulated market segment (regulierter Markt) of the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated 
market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter 
Wertpapierbörse) (together, the "Admission") may be influenced by things such as market conditions. There is no 
guarantee that Admission will occur and no financial decision should be based on the Company's intentions in relation 
to Admission at this stage. Acquiring investments to which this release relates may expose an investor to a significant 
risk of losing all of the amount invested. Persons considering making such investments should consult an authorized 
person specializing in advising on such investments. This release does not constitute a recommendation concerning the 
Offering. The value of shares can decrease as well as increase. Potential investors should consult a professional 
advisor as to the suitability of the Offering for the person concerned. 
In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may take up a portion of the shares 
offered in the Offering as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for 
their own accounts such shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the 
Offering or otherwise. Accordingly, references in the international offering memorandum, once published, to the shares 
being offered, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or 
acquisition, placing or dealing by, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates acting in such capacity. In 
addition, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or 
contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may 
from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares of the Company. The Underwriters do not intend to disclose the 
extent of any such investment or transactions, other than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do 
so. 
None of the Underwriters or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any 
responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the 
truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this release (or whether any information has been omitted from 
the release) or any other information relating to the Company, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, 
and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this release or its 
contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. 
^[1] "MeinAuto Group commercial study", February 2021, Roland Berger 
^[2] Management estimation based on "MeinAuto Group commercial study", February 2021, Roland Berger 
^[3] Roland Berger B2C online customer survey, 215 participants in Germany, January 2021 
^[4] Roland Berger online survey ("Automotive Disruption Radar"), with over 17,202 participants globally, September 
2020 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      MeinAuto Group AG 
              Grünwalder Weg 34 
              82041 Oberhaching 
              Germany 
Phone:        089-63266120 
E-mail:       info@meinAuto-group.de 
Internet:     https://www.meinauto.de/ 
ISIN:         DE000MAG0008 
WKN:          MAG000 
EQS News ID:  1186915 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1186915 2021-04-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186915&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

